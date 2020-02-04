10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

Now this is an elegant and useful glass for you drinkers out there. The design of this glass is not just for aesthetics sake. The functionality of this glass is such that the glass can be described as gravity defying. It won’t spill over if someone knocks into it. It will just land and stay upright. It’ll look like it’s falling over but it’s firmly in place at a 50 degree angle. The design also lets the aroma hit it’s peak, giving it the best taste you can hope for.

Pros:

– Great looking design makes it spill free

– Great aroma performance

Cons:

– None to be perfectly honest

Get It: Pick up the Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses ($30) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!