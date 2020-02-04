10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Glencairn Whisky Glass GET IT!

This is for those quiet nights at home alone. Where you just sit back and can enjoy the drink at your own pace. Pour your drink of choice into this glass and let it sit for a bit. That way the taste and aroma can reach their peak. Slowly knock this back and let the taste take you away to a place of ultimate relaxation.

Pros:

– Elegant design

– Utimate flavor potential

Cons:

– A little to unwieldy for some folks

Get It: Pick up the Glencairn Whisky Glass ($33) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!