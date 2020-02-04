10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

James Bentley Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

This is a really well designed glass for you bourbon drinkers. It’s double walled so there’s no worries about condensation or about your hand warming the glass, so you don’t have to worry about the drink getting too warm. And, this comes with a ice ball mold so you can craft the perfect ice ball to place in your drink. An ice ball melts slower than a cube so you can enjoy that Jack on the rocks without it getting watered down too quickly.

Pros:

– No worries about condensation

– Ice ball mold comes in real handy

Cons:

– Might be too over designed for you

Get It: Pick up the James Bentley Whiskey Glasses ($35) at Amazon

