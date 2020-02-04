10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Levitating X Levitating Whiskey Cup GET IT!

Iced drinks are great but the downside is they can do some pretty good damage to furniture. Let a sweaty glass sit on a table without a coaster, you’re basically declaring war on that piece of furniture. if you want to get something that allows you to enjoy your iced drink while elimating the need for unappealing coasters, you might want to take a look at this Levitating cup. This isn’t magic. The base is a big ole magnet that keeps the glass hovering above it, thanks to the magnet on the bottom of the glass. It’s great for you bourbon boys if you’re willing to plunk down the money.

Pros:

– No more coasters necessary

– Looks pretty cool

Cons:

– Pretty expensive for something that isn’t a necessity

Get It: Pick up the Levitating X Levitating Whiskey Cup ($130; was $199) at Huckberry

