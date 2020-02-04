10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

MMClay Whiskey Cup GET IT!

A set of classy glasswear can be a really nice addition to a home bar. But some folks like a low key aesthetic. And you can’t get much more low key than a whiskey cup made out of clay. Just because it’s low key doesn’t mean it’s cheap or unappealing. Quite the opposite. It heightens the taste while keeping the aroma from overwhelming your senses as well as the most expensive glass.

Pros:

– Low key and appealing design

– Pretty affordable

Cons:

– A Clay design is not for everyone

Get It: Pick up the MMClay Whiskey Cup ($38) at Huckberry

