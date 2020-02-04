10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

THAT! Inventions Chill Whiskey Glass GET IT!

For those of you guys that like their drinks ice cold, this glass will eliminate the need for ice. They are made with liquid on the inside of the glass. So all you gotta do is put them in freezer to get iced up and pull them out when it’s time to drink. The double wall design that keeps the liquid in also helps to keep body heat away so the glass doesn’t defrost and so the glass doesn’t sweat. They even come with a cork sleeve to prevent your hand from getting cold while holding it. Any drink will be a lot more enjoyable with this shatterproof set.

Pros:

– No more need for ice

– Shatterproof

Cons:

– Some people like ice to water down their drink

Get It: Pick up the THAT! Inventions Chill Whiskey Glass ($40) at Huckberry

