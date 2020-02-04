10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

The NEAT Glass Official Competition Judging Glass GET IT!

Using the glasses that are used in whiskey tasting competitions is not the worst idea in the world. The way these are designed, it will let some of the ethanol dissipate so you can enjoy the drink as is. Swirl the drink around a bit to get rid of those excess smells that don’t indicate the quality of the drink.

Pros:

– Boosts the aroma of the drink of choice

– Compact design

Cons:

– Only good for straight liquor

Get It: Pick up The NEAT Glass Official Competition Judging Glass ($22) at Amazon

