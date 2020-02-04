10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Villeroy & Boch Drinkware, Set of 2 American Bar Straight Bourbon Double Old Fashioned Glasses GET IT!

Some folks just want a good ole fashioned glass to drink their old fashioned. Made with top of the line luxe crystal, your drink of choice will stay at the right temperature as you imbibe it.

Pros:

– Classic look

– Enjoy your drink with no frills

Cons:

– Maybe too basic for some of y’all tastes

Get It: Pick up the Villeroy & Boch Double Old Fashioned Glasses ($40 with coupon code HOME; was $80) at Macy’s

