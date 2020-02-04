10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons GET IT!

While these may look like a basic set of glasses, there is a little something to these that gives them a little aesthetic boost. The bottoms of these are crafted with a topographical impression of a great American Mountain peak. It may be subtle but it adds a little something to the glasses when they are displayed in your bar. And as glasses, they are made with lightweight glass that is just as durable as a heavier set. It’s subtle but it makes taking a drink from them a little more relaxing. Drinking from these will really heighten the flavor of your favorite drink.

Pros:

– Aesthetically pleasing

– Lightweight but durable

Cons:

– Maybe you don’t want 4 geographically specific glasses

