Summer is in full swing and, with temperatures rising, who doesn’t want a cold, sweet treat to beat the heat? Ice cream, of course, is the classic failsafe. It’s undoubtedly indulgent: high in calories, low in nutrients—notably loaded with sugar and saturated fat. In moderation, have at it. Food is meant to be enjoyed, and we’re not here to demonize or banish. Healthy eating is a lifestyle you maintain for longevity, not a crash diet you suffer through for a blip of time. That said, if you’re looking for healthier ice creams and ices that don’t have as much of an impact on your health as a bowl of Ben & Jerry’s, we have some satiating options.

First, a quick primer. Today, there are many marketing tricks that promote ice creams as “healthy,” “low-calorie,” or “light” when in reality they’re far from it. To evaluate which ones are best, start with looking at the ingredient list and nutrition facts label. Don’t base your decision on calorie count alone. Look at the sugar content, artificial ingredients added, and total fat content, too.

Use this as your guideline: Healthier ice creams and ices should have less than 200 calories per serving, 12 grams sugar (or less), and 10 grams total fat (or less).

Now that you know what to look for, take a look at our list of the best healthier ice creams and frozen treats to enjoy this summer.

10 Healthier Ice Creams and Frozen Treats to Beat the Summer Heat

1. Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

Want indulgent, creamy desserts that taste as good as traditional ice cream, but with the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt? You got it. These bars are lower in calories, packed with protein (in part from yogurt and milk protein concentrate), and void of high-intensity artificial sweeteners, like Stevia. Try the Chocolate Fudge Greek Yogurt Bar; it gets its fudgy flavor comes from Dutch cocoa and velvety texture from—you guessed it, Greek yogurt and nonfat milk.