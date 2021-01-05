Maybe you’re cooking more than you’re used to pre-coronavirus. Maybe you made a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier and are looking to up your kitchen game. Or maybe you’re just sick of the skillet you’ve had since college; it’s been a trusty companion for more hangover hash browns than you can count, but sometimes a man’s gotta purge. Whatever the case, one thing is clear: You deserve to upgrade your arsenal of kitchen tools. These are the best kitchen tools and gadgets to gift yourself as we kick off the new year.

10 Kitchen Tools to Gift Yourself This Year

1. Verve Culture Large Citrus Juicer

With enhanced cooking responsibilities, comes loftier cocktail expectations. Ah, the blissed out moments of ambling around the kitchen, drink in hand, contemplating the fridge’s plunder. To that point, save your hands from the fatigue of squeezing lemons and limes. Instead, treat yourself to this nifty—and elegant—juicer to make easy work of mojito and margarita recipes. It’ll make your guac prep a breeze too.

[$150; verveculture.com]

2. Hydros Pitcher & Carafe

Oh, what’s that, your hygiene has increased in recent months and your ick factor is at an all-time high? Filtered drinking water never looked so elegant thanks to Hydros, a sustainable water filter and hydration startup. The brand’s eco-friendly filter is made entirely from coconut shell carbon in a BPA-free casing, devoid of ionic plastic resins. With lightning-fast filtering speeds (five times faster than the leading competitor), you’ll have filtered water for brewing coffee, making sourdough bread, and hydrating after those aforementioned mojitos.

[$32, 64oz Pitcher, hydros.com; $24, 40oz Carafe, hydros.com]

3. iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

A side effect of all this extra cooking at home? More messes to clean. This set may be pricey, but boy is it worth the time saved. After you leave the dining room or kitchen, let the Roomba sweep while the Braava jet m6 robot mop gets to work on sticky messes. Bonus: With iRobot Genius machine learning, iRobot’s Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mops can create Clean Zones based on your daily habits.

[$1,439.98; irobot.com]

4. Our Place Always Pan

As far as kitchen tools go, this pan is a bona fide hero. It manages to be shallow enough to fry an egg, deep enough to boil pasta, and features a removable steamer basket, pour spout, and nesting spatula. It’s also free of PFA plastic and Teflon so you don’t have to worry about the whole toxicity thing—not to mention it’s attractive as hell. We suggest buying an extra to gift to a loved one who’s recently leaned into cooking as well.

[$145; fromourplace.com]

5. Chefman Electric Kettle

Your pour-over coffee routine just got so much better with this electric kettle. It lights up with bright LEDs to indicate when the water is boiling versus ready to use—and keeps it warm. The included tea infuser lets you brew your favorite loose-leaf or bagged teas directly in the stain-resistant, borosilicate glass kettle. For the lefties out there who feel slighted by the world’s relentless bias, rejoice in the fact this kettle can be returned to its power source from any direction.

[$59.99; amazon.com]

6. LEVO II

Remember when you could barely make pasta? Look at you, donning that chef’s apron to whip up fancy sous vide dinners and biscuits from scratch. Now, make herb-infused oils that take your cooking to new heights with this innovative kitchen device. CBD-infused tofu? Oregano-infused EVOO? Ginger-infused lemonade? Sign us up. Even better, the appliance works with fruits, spices, and nuts, so go crazy experimenting.

[$249; levooil.com]

7. Luma

Living life like The Jetsons is closer than we think. Behold: Luma, a countertop appliance that utilizes UV light technology to kill 99.99 percent of germs, bacteria, and viruses on frequently used items in less than three minutes. Throw in your groceries or kitchen knife before you cook, as well as everyday essentials like your smartphone, keys, credit cards, money, glasses, and more. As the first smart UV cleaning device with integrated wireless connectivity, Luma reminds you to disinfect items when returning home.

[$200; violux.com]

8. Equal Parts Cookware Chef’s Knife

Every home cook needs a superb knife, and for the price point, you’d be hard pressed to do better than this 8″ chef’s knife. It’ll have you chopping like a speed demon. The ergonomic handle helps you keep a proper grip and mitigates any hand cramping from hefty chopping jobs.

[$59; equalparts.com]

9. Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 13-Piece Cookware Set

If you’ve often felt tempted to throw out all the cracked, grody, or otherwise lackluster pots and pans in your kitchen cabinets, now is your moment. This cookware doesn’t stick, chip, or flake—even when using metal utensils—and is guaranteed for up to five years. Best of all, the nonstick pots and pans sear like stainless steel and can go from the stovetop to a 500°F oven just like cast iron (yes, even the lids are oven safe).

[$399.99; bestbuy.com]

10. Ten Thousand Villages French Bread Board

Does anything beat passing warm, crusty French bread around the table to people you love? This handmade bread board sweetens the deal: Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit retailer providing fair wage, safe working conditions, and a sustainable income for over 20,000 artisans living in 30 developing countries. Here, partners in Haiti have crafted a handsome bread holder made with sustainably grown wood. A bread recipe is included in case you’ve yet to tackle the DIY quarantine loaf craze.

[$39.99; tenthousandvillages.com]

