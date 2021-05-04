Taking care of your caloric needs in the morning can be a struggle. Finding the nearest drive-thru is all too easy: ordering something hot, greasy, and calorie-dense even when you know you shouldn’t. A homemade, nutrient-packed breakfast bar offers a simple solution. Here’s a quick and easy recipe that will help you skip the processed foods in your pantry—as well as your local fast-food chain. Plus, you can pack one or two of the peanut buttery morsels for an afternoon snack and avoid that post-lunch energy slump. Oh, and this recipe is kid-tested and approved.

How to Make 10-Minute Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

