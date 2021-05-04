Food & Drink

10-Minute Prep Peanut Butter Bars

Taking care of your caloric needs in the morning can be a struggle. Finding the nearest drive-thru is all too easy: ordering something hot, greasy, and calorie-dense even when you know you shouldn’t. A homemade, nutrient-packed breakfast bar offers a simple solution. Here’s a quick and easy recipe that will help you skip the processed foods in your pantry—as well as your local fast-food chain. Plus, you can pack one or two of the peanut buttery morsels for an afternoon snack and avoid that post-lunch energy slump. Oh, and this recipe is kid-tested and approved.

How to Make 10-Minute Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Prep time

10 min.

Cook time

30 min.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup coconut oil
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 3 cups oatmeal
  • ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 3 tbsp hemp seeds
  • ½ cup pecans - on top

How to make it

Preheat oven to 350°
Grease a 1-inch baking tray
Mix coconut oil, peanut butter, sugar, and eggs in a bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients (except for the pecans), then mix
Press evenly into the pan. Layer pecans on top
Bake for 30 minutes
Once cool, slice into bars
