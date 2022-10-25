10. Yokka Koji Ryukyu Awamori Get it

Anyone who’s eaten at a sushi restaurant knows sake, the brewed rice beverage, but what about its distilled sibling, shochu? A delicate spirit that can be made from rice, sweet potatoes, or a host of other ingredients, shochu—like sake, and miso, soy sauce, and mirin—uses the microbe koji within its production process, creating key complex umami flavors: Hence why the spirit works so well with food. Yokka is made with 100% rice and black koji; with its full body and rich flavors, it’s ideal to swap for the gin in a Gibson. Or make a simple Highball—in Japan, it’s called Chuhai—with one part shochu to four parts soda water, and a citrus twist

[$45; chuko-awamori.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!