2. Axia Extra Dry Mastiha Get it

Sticky tree sap isn’t exactly appetizing while it’s oozing out of a trunk, but it forms the core flavor of a popular Greek spirit called mastiha (also the name of the tree itself). Most mastiha is heavily sweetened, but Axia isn’t—it has no added sweetener at all, instead sporting a dry profile that makes it ideal for cocktails. With woodsy and floral aromas, and a vivid palate of pine, Szechuan peppercorns, and citrus peel, Axia is like a new wave gin minus the juniper. Top it with tonic or swap it into a Martini and enjoy the zesty ride.

[$40; axiaspirit.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!