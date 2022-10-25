3. Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye Get it

What’s better than rum or rye? Rum and rye. Named for Revolutionary War spy Hercules Mulligan, the fifty-fifty blend of Caribbean rum and American rye is infused with ginger and splashed with bitters, making it a serviceable ready-to-drink cocktail as well as an ingredient in its own right. Use it as the base for a colonial tavern favorite: punch, which you can build on with cider, champagne, or sparkling water, and wheels or wedges of oranges, lemons, and apples.

[$38; herculesmulligancompany.com]

