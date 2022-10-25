4. Watershed Barrel Finished Nocino Get it

While it’s more likely to be found in Italy, the black walnut liqueur called nocino (no-chee-no) gets a Midwestern spin from Ohio’s Watershed Distillery. Made with unripe black walnuts, sugar, and spices, the spirit is aged in the distillery’s bourbon barrels for added richness. It’s the perfect foil for spicy rye whiskey in a Manhattan—just swap out half or all of the vermouth. If you make it to Watershed in person, check out the distillery-only Bourcino—nocino made with a bourbon base.

[$30; watersheddistillery.com]

