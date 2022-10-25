5. Kilinga Bacanora Get it

The little-known sibling to tequila and mezcal, bacanora was illegal to distill until 1992, but is slowly making itself known in the U.S. With production restricted to the Mexican state of Sonora, bacanora is made from Agave angustifolia Haw, also known as agave pacifica or agave bacanora. Kilinga—named for founder Rodrgio Bojorquez Bours’ mother—offers two unique expressions of the agave: Silvestre, made with plants aged 7-8 years, and Blanco, made from 10 to 12-year-old plants. The remarkable flavors lend themselves perfectly to a Paloma or as a substitute for vodka in a Bloody Mary.

[$60-$65; kilingabacanora.com]

