6. Le Moné Meyer Lemon Liqueur

Billing itself as an aperitif, Le Moné veers away from the traditionally bitter category and instead showcases bright, sweet lemon flavor. Made with a base of Traminette wine from New York’s Finger Lakes region, the liqueur is fortified with California brandy and sweetened with organic agave; its citrus profile comes from Meyer lemon essential oils. While it’s delicious sipped on its own, Le Moné shines in a Spritz or subbed in for vermouth in a 5:1 Gin Martini. The core variant also has a host of siblings with additional flavors, from almond to blackberry.

[$35; drinklemone.com]

