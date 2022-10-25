7. Candela Mamajuana

A traditional drink in the Dominican Republic, mamajuana likely arose from European explorers mixing their stocks of alcohol with tea made by the indigenous Taínos. Today, the beverage is rum-based, often with the addition of red wine, and incorporates spices, herbs, sweetener—usually honey—and the leaves, roots, and bark of various trees. Candela’s bottled version, which is barrel-aged, leaves out the wine but retains herbal complexity and a just-sweet-enough profile. Try it as the base for an Old Fashioned, or in place of white rum to spice up a Mojito.

[$32; drinkcandela.com]

