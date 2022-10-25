8. Heimat New York Nectarine Liqueur Get it

Always made with fresh, whole fruit harvested at its peak ripeness, this slightly tart liqueur gets its gorgeous orange color the natural way. It’s one of eight different fruit spirits made by New York-based Heimat, all of which—from Bosc Pear to Rhubarb—could find a place in multiple cocktails. Try adding a ½ ounce to Gin Daisy or Whiskey Sour. Or fill a tall glass with ice and 2 ounces of liqueur, topped with seltzer and a sprig of mint or basil.

[$30; heimatny.com]

