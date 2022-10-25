9. Journeyman O.C.G. Apple Cider Liqueur Get it

Though Michigan’s Journeyman Distillery concentrates on whiskey, especially a delicious wheated rye, the apple cider liqueur shouldn’t be overlooked. Based on a family recipe, it’s made with organic Michigan apple cider, apple juice, and spices, and fortified with white dog—the unaged rye. At 10% ABV, the “old country goodness” liqueur is low enough in proof to sip, either over ice or gently warmed up, depending on the season. But a splash of ginger beer or Sprite, with a fresh apple slice garnish, makes a satisfying anytime cocktail.

[$33; journeyman.com]

