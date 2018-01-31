The 103 Best Weight-loss Foods, According to Nutritionists

103. Swiss Chard

The first thing everyone notices about swiss chard is the colorful stems, which is thanks to Anthocyanin pigments packed with disease-fighting flavonoids. The taste is similar to beet greens and spinach, so don’t dismiss it at the farmer’s market or grocery store. Just one cup has 35 calories, making it an incredibly low-calorie yet filling vegetable you can add to salads, soups, stews, and more. Swiss chard is also a natural fat-burning food; it contains a good amount of vitamin C, which can actually promote weight loss by stimulating the synthesis of carnitineâ€”a compound linked to improved fat burning.