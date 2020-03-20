11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

1. Screwdriver, ‘Jackie Brown’

Quentin Tarantino’s movies are full of iconic cocktails. And while Samuel L. Jackson’s cool criminal in Jackie Brown lounges around drinking screwdrivers with store-bought OJ, Gelmi suggests you use fresh-squeezed juice. “A really cool way to have it is if you do it out of a centrifugal juicer, like a really powerful juicer,” Gelmi says. “When you aerate the juice, it’s [called] ‘fluffy juice’ and has a much more rich texture on the palate.”

2 oz vodka, preferably Belvedere

4–6 oz orange juice, freshly squeezed

Pour vodka into highball glass full of ice Pour orange juice to fill

