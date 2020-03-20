11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

10. Vodka Watermelon, ‘The Irishman’

The vodka watermelon is exceptionally easy. It’s just stuffing a bottle of (preferably) cheap vodka into a watermelon and letting the fruit absorb all the alcohol. In The Irishman, it’s how you drank during meetings when your boss doesn’t eat watermelon. For you, it could be the centerpiece of your next summer cookout.

Bottle of cheap vodka

Watermelon

Cut a hole 2 inches in diameter in the rind of a watermelon, making sure to cut through to the flesh Put the watermelon in a bowl, keeping a rag on-hand to wipe up excess liquor Open vodka bottle and insert into melon Let sit overnight, or until bottle is empty

