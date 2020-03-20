11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

11. Frozen Margaritas, ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’

There are too many good drinks in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. To leave out Rick Dalton’s midnight margarita, which he drinks straight out of the blender while yelling at hippies to get off his street, would be a damn shame. “Frozen margaritas are really simple,” Gelmi says. “They were probably using a sweet and sour mix. That’s just kind of the way things were done around that time.” He recommends pouring them into oversized margarita glasses, rimmed with salt, but you could also just salt-rim your blender if you wanted to drink it like DiCaprio.

2 oz tequila

¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

¾ oz orange curaçao or Grand Marnier

¼ oz agave syrup

Fill blender with ice Combine ingredients for single margarita until blender is full (Optional) Pour into a large salt-rimmed margarita bowl

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!