11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

2. Vesper, ‘Casino Royale’

Instead of a vodka martini, Daniel Craig’s James Bond orders gin in Casino Royale. And he’s very specific with the recipe. “[It’s] Gordon’s gin,” Gelmi says. “You’re showing your age when you order a gin cocktail with Gordon’s.” For a more palatable cocktail for our era, Gelmi recommends adjusting the proportions to have less gin, more Lillet Blanc (Bond’s has Kina Lillet, which since changed names), and the addition of orange bitters. As for “shaken, not stirred,” Gelmi advocates for stirring every time: “What happens when you stir a drink like that is, you allow it to have a silky texture on the palate.”

2 measures Gordon’s gin

1 measure vodka

¾ measure Lillet Blanc

2 dashes orange bitters

Stir—not shake—ingredients and pour into martini or coupe glass Express a thin slice of lemon peel over drink

