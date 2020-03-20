11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

3. White Russian, ‘The Big Lebowski’

The Big Lebowski is a cult classic, so it’s no wonder fans couldn’t get enough of Jeff Bridges’ character’s favorite drink: the White Russian. You can shake the ingredients together over fresh ice and add cream if you want to get fancy. “But the Dude would just stir it with his finger,” Gelmi jokes. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.” Do it however you want. It’s just, like, your opinion, man.

1 oz Kahlúa

1½ oz vodka

1 oz heavy cream

Shake liquor together once or twice and pour into rocks glass over fresh ice Top with cream; optionally, stir with your finger

