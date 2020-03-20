11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

4. Aqua Velva, ‘Zodiac’

The aqua velva, Jake Gyllenhaal’s geeky beverage of choice in Zodiac, has a storied history. (It’s certainly more colorful than Brian Cox’s hot toddy.) But basically, the aqua velva is sugary, silly, and will get you blasted. In TGI Fridays’ heyday, they were called Electric Lemonades. Gelmi isn’t a fan. “I might as well have a bottle of soda at that point. Or just a glass full of sugar,” he says. So his version skips the Sprite and calls for added vodka and gin, as well as club soda and fresh-squeezed lemon or lime juice.

2 oz vodka

2 oz gin

1 oz blue curaçao

1 bar spoon of grenadine

½ oz citrus juice

1 oz club soda

Orange slice

Maraschino cherry

Shake vodka, gin, curaçao, grenadine, and citrus juice together Pour into a hurricane glass filled with ice Top with an orange slice and maraschino cherry on a toothpick; optionally, add a cocktail umbrella or two

