11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

5. Sweet Vermouth on the Rocks With a Twist, ‘Groundhog Day’

“People know what vermouths are now because of the popularity of craft cocktails,” Gelmi says. But it used to be just cocktail geeks, bartenders, and 85-year-olds who knew about it. For a vermouth that really stands out, Gelmi recommends Carpano Antica, an Italian bottle on the pricey side. “It’s worth every penny—one of the best sweet vermouths in the world, probably,” he says.

3 oz Carpano Antica vermouth (or to fill glass)

Lemon peel

Stir vermouth and ice into rocks glass Express lemon peel over glass and top

