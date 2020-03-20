11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

6. Bloody Mary, ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’

When Rick Dalton and his stuntman, Cliff Booth, are hanging out in a high-end L.A. restaurant, Cliff is pouring extra Tabasco and pepper into a tall Bloody Mary with an even taller stalk of celery poking out of it. Everyone has their own spin on the drink. “As many times as people try and do it with fresh tomatoes,” he said, “for it to be true to what it is, you need to have that Sacramento tomato juice base.” As for the spirit, Gelmi loves St. George Green Chile vodka: “It adds a nice kick to it, but it also has a nice vegetal pepper-fruit flavor.”

1 cup quality Sacramento tomato juice

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp celery salt

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ oz Tabasco sauce

1 tbsp olive brine

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp horseradish

½ tsp lemon pepper

2 oz St. George Green Chile vodka

Lemon pepper and celery salt for rim

Tall celery stalk

Lemon wedge, optional

Pickled onions or celery, optional

Rim a Collins glass (though Cliff drinks from a hurricane) with lemon pepper and celery salt combined Shake Bloody Mary ingredients together and pour over ice Add celery stalk and other optional toppings

