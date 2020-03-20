11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

7. Tequila Zombie, ‘Inherent Vice’

If you find yourself stuck in a Thomas Pynchon novel, sitting in a coastal seafood bar chatting about a kidnapping case, the tequila zombie is the right pick for you. Basically, it’s just a bunch of different rums or tequilas mixed together with some citrus to help it all go down, but the point isn’t that it tastes good. The point is that it gets you so blasted, you won’t be able to taste the seafood. If you want to try to make it something artisanal, Gelmi says, the secret is homemade grenadine and passion fruit. “A passion fruit puree or a passion fruit syrup. But I’d really recommend the puree of the fruit itself.” You can make passion fruit syrup by dissolving sugar into water, removing from heat, and letting passion fruit flesh sit in it for two hours before straining.

1¼ oz blanco tequila

1¼ oz reposado tequila

1¼ oz mezcal

1 oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz passion fruit syrup

½ oz homemade grenadine syrup

Orange wedge

Strawberry

Lime, sliced and cut into wedges

Shake tequilas with lime juice and syrups Pour into hurricane glass over ice Top with a bamboo skewer with orange half-slice, whole strawberry, lime slice, and lime wedge

