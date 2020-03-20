11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

8. Old Fashioned, ‘Mad Men’

“The old fashioned is an umbrella term,” Gelmi always says. “[It’s] a style of drink-making that has bitters, sugar, spirit, and water. The water in my old fashioned is by way of dilution.” Everyone has their own recipe for the drink—Don Draper’s has a maraschino cherry, sugar, angostura bitters, club soda, and an orange peel. Just make sure that whatever spirit you put in isn’t so high-end that you wouldn’t want to mix it with anything. And Gelmi emphasized the importance of expressing oils from the peels—like how you’ll see bartenders squeezing and twisting peels over glasses and sometimes rubbing the peel on the rim—to get those subtle flavors into the drink.

2 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

3–5 dashes angostura bitters

2–3 dashes Regan’s No. 6 orange bitters

1 bar spoon rich demerara syrup

Hand-cut ice

Lemon peel

Orange peel

Build drink in beaker and stir to dilute Pour over hand-cut ice in a rocks glass Express lemon and orange peel over drink and add

