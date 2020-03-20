11 Iconic Movie Cocktails You Can Make at Home

9. Banana Daiquiri, ‘The Godfather Part II’

“How do you say ‘banana daiquiri’ in Spanish?” If you, like Fredo, want to celebrate Cuba by flaunting a fatal lack of masculinity, dive into this exceptionally frilly banana daiquiri recipe. This one doesn’t use mashed banana, opting instead for banana liqueur and some rich demerara syrup, which you can make by boiling one part water, adding two parts turbinado sugar, and cooling. This recipe’s for a frozen daiquiri, but you could also shake it with ice and strain it into a glass if you don’t want to drink a rum smoothie.

1 oz white rum

1 oz dark rum

¾ oz banana liqueur

1 bar spoon rich demerara syrup

¾ oz lime juice

Spoonful fresh whipped cream, optional

Maraschino cherries, optional

Blend ingredients with ice in blender until smooth Pour into a coupe or poco grande glass Top with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry or two (optional)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!