12 Tips for Serving Oysters at Home

You order them all the time in restaurants, but when was the last time you served oysters at home? That’s what we thought. After all, oysters are intimidating. You have to shuck them. And if you eat a bad one, you’re in for a world of hurt. But there’s no reason you can’t eat oysters at home—especially if you serve them hot.

“Cooking oysters changes their composition,” says Roger Jacobsen, co-owner and chef of American Whiskey in New York City. “They lose some of their brininess, and their texture becomes firmer.”

Whether you plan on indulging in these bivalves on the half shell, baked, fried, or broiled, here are chefs’ guidelines for selecting, preparing, and enjoying oysters.