Alta, UT: Goldminer’s Daughter’s Alta Bomb

OK, so this one isn’t as “crafty” as the others. But this drink from Goldminer’s Daughter is as core and local as libations come, featuring a double shot of espresso dropped into a glass of PBR and chugged. According to their Facebook page, they’re “statistically proven to increase faceshots by 500 percent.” But perhaps the Alta Bomb’s best attribute is giving you a little buzz and bounce in your ski step to continue shredding “the greatest snow on earth.” Says self-designated King of Après Adam Fehr, “They’re a great way to find your second or third wind in order to make it to après.” Bonus: towering views through giant glass windows of Mount Superior.

