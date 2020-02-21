Grand Targhee, ID: Grand Teton Brewing Co.’s 208 Session

Located in Victor, Idaho, near Grand Targhee Resort, Grand Teton Brewing Co. is the original brewery of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, handcrafting beer at the base of the Tetons since 1988. Its most popular: that would be 208 Session Ale, named for the state’s area code (yes, it only has one). The crisp, drinkable ale comes in at 4.7 percent, with a light malt body and subtle yet citrusy hop character. Brewed with 100 percent Idaho-grown grain, hops, and pure Idaho spring water, it’s only sold in Idaho and has become its top seller in the state.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!