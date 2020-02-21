Holiday Valley, NY: Ellicottville Brewery’s Blueberry Wheat

With just 60 trails and 750 feet of vertical, New York’s Holiday Valley is hardly Mammoth Mountain. But it has awesome blue runs, and a blueberry wheat beer to match. Ellicottville Brewery, just a snowball’s throw from the resort in downtown Ellicottville, has been making its flagship brew for nearly 20 years, and it still accounts for over half of its total beer sales. A winner of several awards, the 4.8 percent offering is widely considered the best blueberry beer in the state. “Nestled in a ski town, we owe our success to the skiers, who continue to choose it as their après beer of choice,” says the brewery’s Elizabeth Harvey. “It’s well-balanced with a powerful blueberry aroma and a touch of blueberry flavor. Not sweet, not overpowering, it’s a mainstay for our consumers.” Bonus: Pints are served with fresh blueberries.

