Lawson’s Finest’s founder, Sean Lawson, a former ski patroller at Mad River Glen—America’s only cooperatively owned ski area, with 2,200 shares owned by 1,800 shareholders—has moved from splinting legs to slinging lagers at his new brewery in downtown Waitsfield. While the resort hangs its ski hat on its unique single chair, originally built in 1948, Lawson hangs his on his suds, which—unlike the cooperative—you won’t want to share. A longtime highlight of Waitsfield’s fall beer festival, a local favorite is Lawson’s Sip o’ Sunshine. The 8 percent IPA has a juicy tropical fruit character, with bright floral aromas and layers of hop flavor, making it perfect for spring après.

