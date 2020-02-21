Mt. Bachelor, OR: Deschutes Brewery’s Pacific Wonderland Lager

Located in Bend, Ore., and cranking out award-winning suds since 1988, Deschutes Brewery’s Pacific Wonderland Lager is “a sessionable lager befitting of the Pacific Northwest, and a dry-hopped beer befitting of everyday adventure.” In the winter, that adventuring takes place on the volcanic slopes of nearby Mount Bachelor, with skiers meeting at brewery afterward to share their tales. For good reason. The concoction combines citrusy Mandarina Bavaria hops with the floral and herbal flavors of Hallertau Herkules and Mittelfruhhops for a crisp, traditional lager you can pound after the slopes. Bonus: the 18 other beers on tap.

