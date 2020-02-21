Silverton, CO: Avalanche Brewing Co.’s Bonne Belle Vienna Lager

In December, Avalanche Brewing Co. moved into a new location on the only paved road in Silverton, doubling its brewing capacity and adding 12 tasting room taps. Flowing the most freely is its Bonne Belle Vienna Lager, named after its owners’ favorite backcountry ski hut: the Bonnie Bell Cabin. A malty aroma and slight malt sweetness give it a degree of toasted and roasted character, just like its drinkers after their ski day. “It’s the perfect refreshing brew that’s easy to drink after a long day adventuring in the San Juans,” says Mary Jane Carroll, who works for Elan Skis in nearby Durango. “And the owners and staff are awesome.” Alternate: the 8 percent Dawn Patrol Breakfast Stout.

