Steamboat Springs, CO: Butcherknife Brewing Co.’s Amputator

At 7.2 percent abv, Butcherknife Brewing Co.’s Amputator might sound intimidating, matching the chainsaw-wielding psycho on its can, but take a sip and the IPA isn’t scary at all. “It has tangerine aroma notes and the bitterness is low compared to most IPAs,” says brewer Nathan Johansing. “This sets it apart from most heavy IPAs. And we use Colorado hops.” It’s so good, in fact, that it’s won town’s coveted Best Beer award six years in a row. And its head is as creamy as the snow atop Mount Werner. Try it—or the Sunshine Express IPA, which won gold at the Great American Beer Competition—at Butcherknife’s taproom in Ski Town USA.

