Stowe, VT: The Alchemist Brewery’s Heady Topper

In 2011, the first cans of 8 percent American Double IPA Heady Topper rolled off the Alchemist Brewery production line just two days after Tropical Strom Irene demolished the Alchemist pub in downtown Waterbury. Today, brewer John Kimmich operates two Vermont breweries, producing some of the hoppiest IPA on the local market. The Heady Topper’s hallmark is its citrus and pine character and a name, says Kimmich, arising from it being “brewed to taste and smell like great weed—all while being a damn tasty IPA.” Runner up: von Trapp Brewing’s Helles Lager, created by Johannes von Trapp (of The Sound of Music fame) who launched a brewery at Stowe’s Trapp Family Lodge to make an American version of the lagers he enjoyed in his ancestral Austria.

