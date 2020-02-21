A collaboration between Taos Ski Valley and Marble Brewery, Ski Break Hazy IPA is a celebration of Taos’s world-class skiing and beer that New Mexico is known for. With notes of melon, berries and grape, this hop-forward, 6.8 percent IPA is designed as go-to beer for all conditions, whether you schralped powder or groomers. Runner-up: Santa Fe Brewing’s 7K IPA, launched a few years ago as a seasonal only to quickly become the brand’s best-seller. “I hardly drink anything else,” says local Peter Kray, author of The God of Skiing.

