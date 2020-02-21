Telluride, CO: Telluride Brewing Co.’s Ski In Ski Stout

Brewed at 8,750 feet in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado, the oatmeal-based Ski In Ski Stout from Telluride Brewing Co. is brewed with an abundance of espresso and dry hopped with cocoa nibs, making it “smooth yet extremely complex—the balance of coffee and dark chocolate makes it perfect for breakfast or after a long day of skiing.” Slam one of these and you just might be able to make it to the top of 13,150-foot Palmyra Peak, with energy left over for a non-stop trifecta down Kant Mak’M, Spiral Stairs and The Plunge.

