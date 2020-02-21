Truckee, CA: Fifty Fifty Brewing’s Storm Chaser Lager

With a slew of the Sierra’s best ski resorts nearby, you’d better have a refreshing beer to quench the post-shred thirst of their skiers and riders. Such is the case with 5.7 percent Storm Chaser Lager from Fifty Fifty Brewing Co., winner of the Great American Beer Festival’s 2018 Brewery Group of the Year. And its sales help preserve the resorts’ snow. “It’s our lightly hopped lager that we do with our friends at Protect Our Winters,” says CEO Jordan Kobert, adding that it’s a popular choice for skiers in winter. “Proceeds go toward their efforts to help climate change. And we love the cause as winter is near and dear to our hearts here in Lake Tahoe.” Alternate choice: West Coast Haze, its best-selling hazy IPA loaded with calypso, azacca, mosaic, amarillo, and el dorado hops.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!