Wildcat/Attitash Resorts, NH: Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s 50 Cent Day IPA

From the barrels of Tuckerman Brewing—located next to New Hampshire’s Wildcat and Attitash resorts and named for the backcountry hotbed of Tuckerman Ravine—50 Cent Day IPA traces its name back to something on the minds of all White Mountains skiers: the weather. Former Appalachian Mountain Club hut master Joe Dodge used to rate the daily weather on a local radio station. Listeners were supposed to save the day’s rating in a piggy bank, starting with a nickel and increasing in 5-cent increments to a top rating of 50 cents. A 50 Cent Day meant it was perfect weather. The tradition continues today, and also lives on in this 5.7 percent New England-style IPA, double dry hopped with tropical fruit notes and a mild bitterness. All this, says fan Jamie Storrs, makes it “super crushable after a day of skiing.”

