13 Best Dishes in America We Can’t Stop Thinking About

3. Lobster Rigatoni Alla Vodka: Dennett’s Wharf—Castine, ME

Blushing pink vodka sauce is the domain of penne palaces, pizzerias and catering halls. You don’t expect to find it in a flyspeck Maine harbor town (Castine), at a recently resurrected waterfront restaurant with ancient history as a boatyard and bowling alley (Dennett’s Wharf ), prepared by a native Georgian who last cooked at Michelin Bib Gourmand in Brooklyn before moving north (chef-partner Taylor Hester). Tomato paste slowly caramelized to a deep, moody maroon is the foundation of the sauce. “It takes a lot of attention and love, 30 minutes of constant babying, stirring with a wooden spoon, to make sure it doesn’t burn,” Hester says. “Part of the reason I like this dish is it takes a lot of technique and personality.” Part of the reason we like it is the voluptuous sauce, laced with Calabrian chile. The other part is the loads of knuckle and claw from lobster landed in nearby Stonington, tossed through the ridgebacked rigs. “It’s a cool example of something that’s really ingredient- and technique-driven, but not cramming fine dining down your throat,” Hester’s partner, Max Katzenberg, says. “You crush bowl, you’re stuffed—but you still want more.” dennetts.co

4. Ribs: Drinking Pig BBQ—Miami, FL

Don’t be alarmed by the man with the chainsaw roaming around North Miami. “A lot of people cut oak down in Florida, so if I see a tree by the side of the road, I’ll chop it up, put it in my truck and bring it home,” says Raheem Sealey, who runs Drinking Pig with wife/co-chef Yohanir Sandoval and Mark Wint. The pandemic-project barbecue joint is powered by that salvaged oak—ideally the young green type. “Super-dry oak is very combustible,” explains Sealey, “while the green oak gives us more temperature control and a different flavor.” Drinking Pig is a world-class smokeshow in a city where “barbecue” and “crispy skin” are more likely to refer to the bodies on Miami Beach than brisket or chicken. Both of those proteins are killer at Drinking Pig. But the real reason to hoof it out to Golden Glades (where the trio pops up in front of Wint’s house) and subject oneself to a tray of smoked meat when the 98 percent humidity makes you want to eat ice cubes for dinner? The real reason for all that is the ribs. Rubbed with brown sugar and mustard, the crew smokes them in foil sarcophagi over that freshly felled lumber, almost supernaturally dialed-in on flavor and texture. The KC meets Korea sauce is an inimitable caramel-ketchup-garlic-sesame nod to the trio’s time cooking together at KYU in nearby Wynwood. The succulent pork breaks away from its bones without being a total pushover about it. This is barbecue with teeth. drinkingpigbbq. com