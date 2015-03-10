14 Ways to Eat an Avocado

Avocados are like kale’s more relaxed sibling. They both are nutritious, but avocados are more often a culinary treat thanks to their high fat content (which is a good thing). That’s not all this fruit (yes, it’s a giant berry) has going for it. Packed with close to 20 vitamins and minerals including immune-boosting Vitamin E and helpful blood pressure-regulating potassium, it’s also chock-full of fiber. We’ve sussed out 14 ways to introduce this creamy green gem into your diet.
- Slice in half, add a dash of salt, grab a spoon.
- Skip the usual (mayo, mustard, ketchup) and replace with salted, mashed avocado.
- Make instant guacamole: Mash avocado and add chunky salsa. Scoop up with warm tortillas, celery, or chips.
- Or a smoothie: Combine almond milk, avocado, frozen banana and honey to taste. Blend. Spice it up by adding by adding fresh ginger, lime, frozen berries or melon.
- Blend well-ripened avocados, melted chocolate, almond milk, cocoa powder, and a touch of vanilla. Sweeten to taste, and chill for an avocado pudding.
- Skip the cream cheese, and use mashed avocado with a squeeze of lemon to accent the creaminess of the smoked salmon.
- Toss small chunks into chilled pasta with diced pepper and shaved carrot. Finish with your favorite dressing and mix well.
- Mash a bed of avocado with vinegar dressing and add drained tuna on top.
- Add a few slices to any patty — beef, salmon, turkey or bean.
- Mix avocado with black beans, roasted corn, chopped scallions, tomatoes, and seeded jalapeños. Toss with oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.
- For breakfast, spread on wheat toast, add poached egg and top with diced chives.
- Sautée diced onion, garlic, and add a hint of cumin. Blend avocados, water, lime, salt, cilantro and room temperature onion mix. Top with poached shrimp and cilantro for a cold soup.
- Blend avocados with oil, lemon, garlic, shallots, salt and pepper for a creamy salad dressing, (or just mix into an already-prepared favorite).
- Mash an avocado, then combine with squeeze of lime, and sugar water, then freeze for a sorbet.