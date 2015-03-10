Food & Drink

14 Ways to Eat an Avocado

Guacamole burger
Avocados are like kale’s more relaxed sibling. They both are nutritious, but avocados are more often a culinary treat thanks to their high fat content (which is a good thing). That’s not all this fruit (yes, it’s a giant berry) has going for it. Packed with close to 20 vitamins and minerals including immune-boosting Vitamin E and helpful blood pressure-regulating potassium, it’s also chock-full of fiber. We’ve sussed out 14 ways to introduce this creamy green gem into your diet.

  1. Slice in half, add a dash of salt, grab a spoon.
  2. Skip the usual (mayo, mustard, ketchup) and replace with salted, mashed avocado.
  3. Make instant guacamole: Mash avocado and add chunky salsa. Scoop up with warm tortillas, celery, or chips.
  4. Or a smoothie: Combine almond milk, avocado, frozen banana and honey to taste. Blend. Spice it up by adding by adding fresh ginger, lime, frozen berries or melon.
  5. Blend well-ripened avocados, melted chocolate, almond milk, cocoa powder, and a touch of vanilla. Sweeten to taste, and chill for an avocado pudding.
  6. Skip the cream cheese, and use mashed avocado with a squeeze of lemon to accent the creaminess of the smoked salmon.
  7. Toss small chunks into chilled pasta with diced pepper and shaved carrot. Finish with your favorite dressing and mix well.
  8. Mash a bed of avocado with vinegar dressing and add drained tuna on top.
  9. Add a few slices to any patty — beef, salmon, turkey or bean.
  10. Mix avocado with black beans, roasted corn, chopped scallions, tomatoes, and seeded jalapeños. Toss with oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.
  11. For breakfast, spread on wheat toast, add poached egg and top with diced chives.
  12. Sautée diced onion, garlic, and add a hint of cumin. Blend avocados, water, lime, salt, cilantro and room temperature onion mix. Top with poached shrimp and cilantro for a cold soup.
  13. Blend avocados with oil, lemon, garlic, shallots, salt and pepper for a creamy salad dressing, (or just mix into an already-prepared favorite).
  14. Mash an avocado, then combine with squeeze of lime, and sugar water, then freeze for a sorbet.

 

