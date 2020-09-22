15 Foods to Avoid for Weight Loss

10. Potato chips
The worst variety is of course the most common: white potatoes fried in vegetable oil. Instead, look for sweet-potato chips (to get some more vitamins) cooked in healthier oils (avocado or olive). Brands like Bare and Terra have good options with very few ingredients. Bruning’s pick: legume-based snacks, like pea or chickpea crisps, to satisfy your crunchy craving and pack in extra fiber.
