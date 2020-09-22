15 Foods to Avoid for Weight Loss

4. Protein powders

Of course you don’t need to avoid protein powders entirely, but consider your pick. Some brands include additives like sugar—and they don’t always have to relay that on the label because supplements aren’t regulated the way food is, says Stangland. For any supplement, look for a mark on the front of the label that says NSF certified or Informed Choice certified, third-party certifications), like Momentous protein. And look for the number of grams in the serving and grams of protein; the closer these two numbers are, the better, as it means you’re getting the most protein without any unnecessary additives.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!